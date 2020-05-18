Rocket Lands in Baghdad's Green Zone, Large Explosions Heard Near US Embassy - Report

Sirens are "going off at the US embassy compound," according to AFP.
"Iraqi security sources say two Katyusha rockets hit near the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone," an Al Jazeera reported has stated.
The Green Zone is used to refer to an "international zone" area in the Karkh district of central Baghdad, which served as the governmental center of the Coalition Provisional Authority following the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.
The US-led coalition of more than 60 countries has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014. However, the coalition has been acting in Syria without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.
