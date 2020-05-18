Iranian Parliament Approves Law Allowing Creation of Virtual Embassy in Jerusalem, Reports Suggest

According to the state-run news agency Mehr, the parliament approved motions that are aimed at countering purported Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and other Muslim countries in the region, put forward by the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.
Among the proposals parliament signed off on is the creation of a virtual embassy to the Palestinian Authority, which will be based in the city of Jerusalem, the agency reported.
Iran will also provide greater support to the Palestinian people, forbid those associated with Israeli companies, groups, and non-governmental organisations from participating in domestic and international expos, and prohibit the use of Israeli software in Iran, the agency reported.
All Iranian nationals will also be banned from travelling to the "occupied lands of Palestine", as quoted by the agency.
The motions follow US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Israel this past week. Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Vice Prime Minister Benny Gantz to discuss Iran's so-called destabilising behaviour in the Middle East.
