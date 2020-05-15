Iranian News Agency Warns US Acts Over Venezuela Fuel Shipments Will Not 'Go Without Repercussion'

"If the United States, just like pirates, intends to create insecurity on international waterways, it would be taking a dangerous risk and that will certainly not go without repercussion," Iran's Nour News Agency said on Friday, citing reports that US warships were en route to intercept the tankers in the Caribbean.
On Thursday, an unnamed US official told Reuters the Trump administration was considering possible actions against the tanker shipments.
“It is not only unwelcome by the United States but it’s unwelcome by the region, and we’re looking at measures that can be taken,” the official said, who indicated Washington believed with a "high degree of certainty” Caracas intended to pay for the fuel with gold. Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojjatollah Soltani has explicitly denied the accusation.
Earlier on Friday, the US Navy's Twitter account shared photos of four US warships - three guided-missile destroyers and a littoral combat ship - on patrol in the Caribbean. It was the second such tweet this week, with another on Wednesday including a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.
Squad goals in the Caribbean.— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) May 15, 2020
The #USNavy's #USSDetroit ,#USSLassen, #USSPreble, and #USSFarragut sail in formation while conducting maritime security operations in the @Southcom area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/EKsjwEbsXh
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
