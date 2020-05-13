Register
10:26 GMT13 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    After Denying Aid and Blocking IMF Loan, US Accuses Iran of Trying to ‘Foment Terror’ Amid Pandemic

    Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 07
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107721/45/1077214512_0:142:3135:1906_1200x675_80_0_0_d0a846508489f49e384faa8ba56981af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005131079290470-after-denying-aid-and-blocking-imf-loan-us-accuses-iran-of-trying-to-foment-terror-amid-pandemic/

    The Islamic Republic became one of the first countries in the world to suffer a surge in novel coronavirus cases, but has since gone on to successfully curb infection rates, ease restrictions, and even create a homegrown serology-based test kit that it hopes to export abroad.

    Iran is continuing to use its resources to “foment terror” worldwide, even as the coronavirus crisis rages in the Middle Eastern country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has declared.

    “Even during this pandemic the Iranians are using the Ayatollah regime’s resources to foment terror across the world, even when the people of Iran are struggling so mightily,” the secretary of state said, speaking in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

    “It tells you a lot about the soul of those people who lead that country,” Pompeo added.

    The top US diplomat made the comments ahead of his talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. During those discussions, Pompeo commented on the strength of US-Israeli ties, promising that Washington would “consistently support” Tel Aviv in “the right to defend itself.”

    Iran’s Coronavirus Response

    Iran reported its first COVID-19 case on February 19, becoming one of the first countries in the world after China to experience a sharp surge in cases and fatalities. In the months since, authorities have managed to stabilize and bring down infection rates and fatalities, with the country presently reporting 110,000+ total cases and 6,733 coronavirus-related fatalities, including 88,000 complete recoveries.

    In the first weeks after the pandemic began, Iran repeatedly blasted the United States over its unilateral sanctions, urging Washington to ease restrictions to allow the country to earn the financial resources to allow it to import much-needed medical equipment and supplies. The US refused however, and even helped to block a $5 billion International Monetary Fund loan to Iran, while claiming that it was ready to help ordinary Iranians.

    © REUTERS / WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara
    A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020

    In late March, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp Chief Hossein Salami slammed US claims about aid as “demagogy,” and defiantly claimed that “if the American nation needs help, we can render assistance to them, but we do not need their help.”

    In the meantime, Iranian scientists and medical industry ramped up the production of ICU and CCU equipment CT-scan machines, disinfectants and millions of protective masks, and created a domestically-developed serology-based test kit which they plan to export abroad, and a unique protective cover for medical personnel using ionized filtering technology touted as the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

    Medical firm staff work in a lab on coronavirus testing kits just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 11, 2020. A medical firm outside west of Tehran launched the production line of serology-based test kits that can discover whether a person has ever been exposed to the novel coronavirus or suffered from the COVID-19 disease and recovered or not.
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Medical firm staff work in a lab on coronavirus testing kits just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 11, 2020. A medical firm outside west of Tehran launched the production line of serology-based test kits that can discover whether a person has ever been exposed to the novel coronavirus or suffered from the COVID-19 disease and recovered or not.

    Iran eased lockdown restrictions and allowed for the resumption of low-risk business activities, reopening factories, workshops and some stores in late April. Mosques in low-risk areas were reopened last week.

    Related:

    At Least 19 Iranian Sailors Die in Oman Sea Accident - Iran's Navy
    ‘He is Free’: Zarif Says Scientist Detained by US on Trumped Up Charges Will Return to Iran Soon
    Iran’s Top General Calls Upon Pakistan Army to Free Abducted Border Guards
    Iran to Provide Harsh Response to Any Military Escapade by US, Ambassador to Russia Warns
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse