Iranians Bid Farewell to Sailors Killed in Naval Friendly Fire Incident – Photos, Video

Iranians held a funeral ceremony for the 19 Navy sailors who were killed in Sunday’s live fire incident, with soldiers carrying coffins draped in print patterns of the Iranian flag and sailors’ portraits in a military procession in the southwestern port city of Chabahar.
🎥 مراسم تشییع شهدای دریادل نیروی دریایی ارتش در بندر کنارک#ناوچه_کنارک pic.twitter.com/dgAykbSCzC— خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) May 12, 2020
Pictures from the funeral procession today of the sailors who were killed in #Iran’s naval accident on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Uj5iqWP4jT— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) May 12, 2020
The ceremony, which took place Tuesday, was attended by mourning family members, senior military officials and members of the government.
#Photos: Funeral held for Iranian forces martyred in naval exercise#Iran #Konarak #ناوچه_کنارکhttps://t.co/uhb3pBiBNy pic.twitter.com/n4EzMNMPPT— Iran (@Iran) May 12, 2020
A team of investigators has been dispatched to the site where the incident took place, off the port city of Jask in the Gulf of Oman, with the Navy urging Iranians against speculation on what happened before a thorough probe is carried out.
19 sailors were killed and over a dozen others injured after the Jamaran Moudge (‘Wave’)-class frigate accidentally fired at the friendly general-purpose vessel the Konarak on Sunday. On Monday, footage of the Konarak released by Iranian media showed the vessel to have been almost completely destroyed in the incident.
