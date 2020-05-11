Friendly Fire? Iranian Frigate Reportedly Sinks Fellow Ship by Accident

The Iranian Moudge-class frigate 'Jamaran' accidentally shot at the friendly general-purpose ship 'Konarak' during live-fire exercises near Jask, Naval News reported, citing local sources. T
he C-802 Noor anti-ship missile sank the Konarak, with many casualties, according to Al Jazeera. At least 40 naval personnel are said to be missing in the incident, Daily Mail, citing local media.
No official statement from the Iranian Navy has followed, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps reportedly labeled the incident "human error", occurring due to an incorrect drill maneuver.
#UPDATE: It is reported the Iranian Jamaran frigate accidentally fired on the Konarak support ship with an anti-ship cruise missile during exercises.— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) May 10, 2020
The Jamaran is a Moudge-class frigate armed with 4 C-802 (Noor) anti-ship cruise missiles. This is likely what was launched.
Several videos allegedly show the evacuation of surviving sailors to hospitals after the incident.
#BREAKING: Another video leaked now is showing wounded sailors of #Konarak General Purpose Tender being rushed to hospital of #Chabahar. Jamaran Moudge-Class frigate mistakenly fired a C-802 anti-ship missile at Konarak supply vessel during the exercise near #Jask this evening pic.twitter.com/KAO9db1I54— هشام بكر (@HishamBaker3) May 10, 2020
