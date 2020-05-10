Turkey Will Deem LNA Forces ‘Legitimate Targets’ if Attacks Against Its Interests Continue

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has stated that Ankara will deem military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces "legitimate targets" if attacks against its interests and diplomatic missions continue.
According to the ministry, the attacks by Haftar's army on Libya's Mitiga Airport and on diplomatic missions are "war crimes".
Al Arabiya reported earlier this week that the LNA had conducted a series of airstrikes on arms depots and positions of forces loyal to Turkey in the north-western city of Misrata..
Turkish forces are carrying out an operation in Libya under a deal with the UN-backed western-based Government of National Accord (GNA).
