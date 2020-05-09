Idlib Terrorists Shell Outskirts of Syria's Latakia - Reports

Terrorists operating in the Syrian province of Idlib have attacked the outskirts of the city of Latakia with rocket shells, state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday.
According to the agency, the projectiles landed in farmlands. There are no additional details about the incident at the moment.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Under the ceasefire agreement, Moscow and Ankara conduct joint patrols along the M4 highway, which is currently controlled by militants.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
