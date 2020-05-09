Zarif Urges UN to Hold US Accountable for Quitting Nuclear Deal

"The United Nations should have immediately considered the issue of US responsibility, holding its government accountable for the consequences [of the withdrawal] that are a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law", the Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted the letter on the occasion of the US exit anniversary.
In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.
On 8 May 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)