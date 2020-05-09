Register
03:50 GMT09 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020

    Netanyahu Reportedly Says That Second COVID-19 Wave Could 'End Humanity'

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    311
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/09/1079250979_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_f63a4b120b1bdb1a7160e091736b4a40.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005091079250958-netanyahu-reportedly-says-that-second-covid-19-wave-could-end-humanity/

    Tel Aviv currently claims over 16,000 confirmed cases of the deadly novel coronavirus in the nation, while the disease has claimed 245 lives. Amid the pandemic, the country closed its borders to all foreigners and imposed a lockdown, but has recently begun to ease the restrictions.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly warned his Likud party that the COVID-19 coronavirus, if reports about reinfection are true, could wipe out humanity, according to the Times of Israel, citing an unnamed Knesset member. Netanyahu's assertions are said to stem from reports that those who have recovered from the deadly disease have again tested positive.

    “There are reports from overseas about reinfection. If this is true, the significance could be the end of humanity", the PM declared, according to the anonymous Knesset member. 

    Other Netanyahu interlocutors do not remember him saying those words, but did confirm that the PM spoke freely of "scenarios of global anarchy".

    The quotes reportedly come from Netanyahu and Israel’s Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov in a meeting with the cabinet of ministers and others in charge of tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the country. 

    Earlier, Netanyahu expressed concerns on the likelihood of COVID-19 reinfection, suggesting in an April speech that if reports from South Korea on the reappearance of the disease following a recovery are correct, then "the reality [of the global pandemic] is far more complex", noting that a "reawakening" of the virus would cause a much more widespread infection. 

    Tel Aviv's response to the pandemic is said to have been productive as over 11,000 people from 16,436 known cases in the nation have recovered from the disease, as shown by data assembled by Johns Hopkins University. The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 has been eased recently.

    The Israeli Defence Minister announced that researchers that the Israeli Biological Institute has developed coronavirus antibodies that could help create a vaccine.

    Related:

    Israelis Thank Netanyahu for Containing COVID-19 but Slam his Inability to Cope with Economic Woes
    Israeli Biological Institute Develops Coronavirus Antibody, Defence Minister Says
    Israeli Government ‘Forgot’ to Approve Extension of Lockdown in Major Coronavirus Hotspot
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces of the Great Patriotic War
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse