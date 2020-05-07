5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Iranian Province of Tehran - EMSC

An earthquake occured on Thursday in the Northern Iran, 61 kilometres away from the capital, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The initial assessment of 4.8 was then changed to a magnitude of 5.1.
The earthquake was also felt east of Tehran, with the same magnitude. No casualties or damage has been reported yet.
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.1 in Northern Iran 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/khi0IFIoWP— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 7, 2020
Photos allegedly taken after the earthquake were shared in social media, showing people coming out on the streets after the shakes.
People are coming out into the streets after a 5.1 richter earthquake just hit near Tehran. Aftershocks are possible. An official in #Iran’s National Crisis Org has told people to maintain social distancing as they get out of their homes. pic.twitter.com/5E0oYc9MfJ— Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) May 7, 2020
Iran is prone to frequent earthquakes, as 90% of the country is covered with major faults, which makes it seismically active.
