Register
05:59 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk past an election campaign billboard for the Blue and White party, the opposition party led by Benny Gantz, left, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party is pictured at right.

    Tweeps Praise Israeli High Court's Decision to Greenlight Netanyahu-Gantz Pact

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107845/14/1078451433_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b0208a7a8790bde50647afcc843928eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005071079224910-tweeps-praise-israeli-high-courts-decision-to-greenlight-netanyahu-gantz-pact/

    Now that the High Court is no longer an obstacle, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will need to collect the 61 signatures needed for him to form a government. The deadline is set to expire on Thursday night. If the PM fails, Israel will go to the polls again, for the fourth time in under two years.

    Israel's High Court has rejected petitions submitted weeks earlier by several NGOs associated with the country's left-wing circles demanding the institution rule against letting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu form a government given his indictment charges.

    The court has also decided to refrain from making a decision on whether the pact signed between the premier and his former rival Benny Gantz was in fact legal.

    At the same time, the court admitted the coalition pact dividing power between Netanyahu and Gantz poised some challenges, primarily because it weakened the country's opposition but chose not to rule on the matter so as not to further mar its already damaged reputation.

    The High Court of Justice as well as the entire judiciary system have long been accused of bias against the PM, with the situation spiraling out of control in November of last year, when masses took to the streets across the country following Netanyahu's indictment. Protesters called on the institution to take its hands off the PM and stop interfering in Israel's political processes.

    Embracing the Decision

    This time too many Israelis expressed support for the prime minister and emphasised that the court stay away from politics.

    "Netanyahu has been given the full backing of the court. He can serve as the PM until there is a final decision in his case [trial due to begin on May 24 - ed.]. That's it. It is over. You can no longer say that he is a prime minister with three indictment cases... the court just proved that you are a bunch of haters who have been inciting from dusk till dawn", wrote one Twitter user, referring to activists in Israel that urged the court to interfere to remove Netanyahu from power.
    "The court knows what the public is thinking. They know that disqualifying Bibi will be an exaggeration. They no longer want to play with fire...they are scared that [had they chosen to interfere], they would have caused another round of elections. This is the end of the left-wing", wrote another tweep.
    "The left has to understand. We are the majority here. With all due respect to the High Court, it cannot replace the country's citizens. Left-wingers, you can now sink into depression. This time your attempt to steal democracy has failed".

    End of Democracy?

    But not everyone joined the chorus:

    "As of tonight, fear has also fallen on the judges of the High Court. Sodom and Gomorrah. From tonight, every minister, every mayor, every public figure knows that it is permissible to steal, give bribes, get bribes, sexually harass, rape, and still be elected to public office. The words were over tonight...".
    ​"Tonight is the end of the High Court, the rule of law and democracy", a fellow Twitterian weighed in.

    Racing Against the Clock

    Meanwhile, Netanyahu and Gantz agreed Wednesday to swear in their new government on May 13 after "completing necessary legislation". 

    This includes the voting that will take place later today on amending some of Israel's basic laws such as the Basic Law of the Government and extending the tenure of the political duo in the PM's chair until 2024, a year longer than what was initially planned in the coalition agreement.

    In a parallel development, Netanyahu has also started collecting the 61 signatures needed for him to form a government. The deadline to submit his candidacy will expire on Thursday night. If he fails, Israel will go to the polls again, for the fourth time in under two years.

    If the signatures are secured, Netanyahu will then have two weeks to form a government but as past experience has already taught him this will not be an easy task.

    Although he has the backing of Israel's religious parties coupled with the support of the Blue and White giving the camp more than 70 legislators, the job of dividing the limited parliamentary posts might cause friction and unnecessary upheaval, something that Netanyahu would like to avoid at all costs.

    Tags:
    Supreme Court, Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse