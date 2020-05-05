IDF: Single Rocket Launched From Gaza Strip, Alerts Issued

The IDF tweeted about the incident Tuesday.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2020
The attack comes one day after aerial missile attack over the northern Syrian city of Aleppo was reportedly prevented by the Syrian Arab Army's air defenses, according to state media.
On Sunday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry expressed the country's "strong condemnation and rejection" of the Israeli government's intent to annex additional Palestinian territories in the West Bank.
More details to follow.
