Register
12:35 GMT03 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement during his visit at the Health Ministry national hotline, in Kiryat Malachi, Israel March 1, 2020.

    Israeli Court Hears Petitions against Netanyahu Forming Gov't While Under Indictment for Corruption

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107886/06/1078860673_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_e58bfb77e154ad3c2fb54f295065872c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202005031079181381-israeli-court-hears-petitions-against-netanyahu-forming-govt-while-under-indictment-for-corruption/

    Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted earlier this year on charges of accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust. Israel’s longest serving prime minister has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he is the victim of a politically motivated "witch hunt".

    This Sunday Israel's high court started a two-day hearing into petitions against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forming a government while under indictment over corruption charges, with a ruling expected to be announced by Thursday, reported AP.

    “Today we shall hear arguments on the question of bestowing the duty of forming a government on a Knesset member against whom an indictment has been filed… Tomorrow there will be a hearing on the second issue, regarding the coalition agreement," announced Chief Justice Esther Hayut as she opened proceedings, broadcast live, at the head of a panel of 11 judges.

    Most of Israel is still under coronavirus movement restrictions.

    An Israeli medical worker wearing protective gear takes a swab from an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man for a coronavirus test, as part of the government's measures to stop the spread of the virus, in the Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March 31, 2020
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    An Israeli medical worker wearing protective gear takes a swab from an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man for a coronavirus test, as part of the government's measures to stop the spread of the virus, in the Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, March 31, 2020

    Netanyahu was indicted in January on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust – allegations he has emphatically denied, calling all three cases against him a political witch-hunt.

    If convicted in the trial due to start on 24 May, Netanyahu could face up to 10 years in prison on bribery charges, with a maximum three-year term possible for fraud and breach of trust.

    The Supreme Court will also hear petitions challenging a coalition deal between Likud party’s Benjamin Netanyahu and the current speaker of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz.

    FILE PHOTO: Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks at a regional council chairpersons' conference in Kiryat Anavim, Israel, February 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    FILE PHOTO: Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks at a regional council chairpersons' conference in Kiryat Anavim, Israel, February 26, 2020.

    Following three inconclusive elections, on 20 April 2020 Netanyahu’s former rival and leader of the Kaḥol Lavan (Blue and White) Party agreed to join a unity government with the long-serving Prime Minister, which would rotate the premiership, with Netanyahu serving as prime minister the first 18 months and Gantz serving the next 18 months.

    However, a number of advocacy groups, including opposition parties, issued six petitions, with two of them demanding the court decide whether the pact signed by Likud and the Blue and White was legal, and whether Netanyahu, indicted in a spate of graft probes that include buying positive press and receiving illegal gifts from a rich donor, was in a position to form a government.

    According a statement by Eliad Shraga, the head of one of the groups petitioning the court, Movement for Quality Government in Israel, it was “unconscionable that a man like this will go in the morning to court to sit in the dock and in the evening will manage the security cabinet and send us and our children to battle.''

    Israeli law, however, says a prime minister under indictment is not obligated to step down until a final conviction.

    Should the Supreme Court void Benjamin Netanyahu's ability to serve as prime minister, the move might trigger the country's fourth consecutive election in just over 12 months.

    Demonstrators have been taking to the streets weekly to protest Netanyahu's continued rule, with counter-protesters also turning out to express their opposition to the court’s hearing the petitions.

    Israelis hold up their mobile phones as they demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under strict restrictions made to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel 19 April 2020
    © REUTERS / CORINNA KERN
    Israelis hold up their mobile phones as they demonstrate against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under strict restrictions made to slow down the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel 19 April 2020

    Israel's attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, told the court on 30 April that he saw no need for “judiciary intervention” to bar Benjamin Netanyahu from serving as prime minister while facing criminal charges, albeit the criminal charges against the prime minister “raise significant problems.”

     

     

    Related:

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Mulls Launching Direct Trips to Mecca From Israel – Report
    Israelis Thank Netanyahu for Containing COVID-19 but Slam his Inability to Cope with Economic Woes
    Netanyahu Rival Ready for Unity Government With Indicted Prime Minister to Fight COVID-19 Outbreak
    Clock's Ticking on Netanyahu & Gantz to Form Government: If They Fail, Knesset to Disperse on 7 May
    Netanyahu, Key Rival Praise High Court Ruling Allowing Indicted PM to Form Government
    Tags:
    Benny Gantz, Likud party, Likud, Israel, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains fencing at her parents' farm following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Haugh of Urr, Britain, 27 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 25 April - 1 May
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse