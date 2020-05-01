Israeli Military Refuses to Comment on Reported Missile Strikes in Southern Syria

"We do not comment on foreign media reports", a spokesperson for the IDF said.
Syrian official SANA news agency reported that Israeli military had conducted a missile strike from positions near the Golan Heights targeting southern parts of Syria last night. According to the news outlet, Israeli helicopters fired several missiles, causing some material damage, but leaving no casualties.
On Monday, Syrian media reported that three civilians had been killed and four others had been injured as a result of an Israeli rocket attack on Syria's Damascus province.
Israel frequently conducts airstrikes on Syria under the pretext of countering Iran's alleged military presence in the neighbouring country. The Jewish state usually asserts that its strikes come in response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria. Damascus views Israel's attacks as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.
