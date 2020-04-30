Israeli Helicopters Carry Out Attacks in Southern Syria - Syrian Media

Israeli helicopters have fired several missiles from the occupied Golan Heights on targets in southern Syria, SANA news agency reported on Friday.
#BREAKING #NOW— Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) April 30, 2020
A number of explosions rocked the governorates of Al Quneitra and #Daraa in southern #Syria.#Israel #IDF #IAF #Iran #Hezbullah pic.twitter.com/0XJ1ouArFb
Unconfirmed reports say explosions were heard in the Al Quneitra and Daraa governorates, in southern Syria, where the Lebanese Hezbollah militia and the Iranian Quds Force bases are located.
#BREAKING #NOW— Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) April 30, 2020
Sources confirm that the IDF helicopters have targeted the Al-Tallul Al-Humr region, east of the town of Hatra, which is controlled by militias close to the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.#Israel #IAF #Iran #IRGC #Syria https://t.co/Rvk56t9YEA pic.twitter.com/HQZh9gKcd5
Early on Monday, SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defence systems intercepted several missiles which, it said, were launched by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).
