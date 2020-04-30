Saudi Arabia, Qatar See Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates Among Gulf Countries

DOHA (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia and Qatar have topped the list of Arab Gulf countries with the highest rate of coronavirus infections, official data showed on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia reported 1,351 new cases in the past day, bringing the total to 22,753. Its death toll rose to 162 after a further five patients died.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered earlier that the coronavirus-related curfew across the country be lifted, except for the city of Mecca and a number of other designated areas, until 13 May. In one of the two of Islam's holiest sites, the Great Mosque of Mecca, the Kingdom has set up thermal cameras to detect individuals infected with the coronavirus disease,

Qatar came second with 845 new cases, which took the total past 13,400. Ten people have died in the country since the start of the outbreak.

The United Arab Emirates reported 552 new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases is now more than 12,400, including 105 virus-related deaths.

Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman have all seen a relatively low number of infections.

In Kuwait, more than 4,000 have been infected and 26 have died. Some 3,000 have tested positive in Bahrain and a half of them have recovered, while eight have died. In Oman, 2,300 people have contracted the disease and 11 have died.