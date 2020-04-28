Local Source Says 23 Killed, 26 Injured in Fuel Truck Explosion in Syria's Afrin

At least 23 people were killed and 26 injured when a fuel truck exploded in the Syrian city of Afrin, a local source said.
The source added that Afrin’s local hospitals were calling on its residents to donate blood.
Earlier, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported that at least 10 people were killed and dozens more injured when a bomb went off on an oil tanker in Afrin.
A video and photos of the aftermath of the alleged explosion were shared online.
HUGE explosion in #Afrin, #Syria — evidence points to it being an oil tanker explosion— blown up with an IED. pic.twitter.com/T9Iqapikj8— AS-Source News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) April 28, 2020
Seems sobebody put IED near Oil Tanker in Afrin.Stores,cars and some houses burning.Many people have bunr alive pic.twitter.com/s2r7r8FDYf— ZOKA (@200_zoka) April 28, 2020
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the explosion happened when a car bomb detonated at Raju road in central Afrin.
#SOHR Car-bomb explodes in #Afrin city leaving many casualtieshttps://t.co/mkIWeplgQk— #المرصدالسوري #SOHR (@syriahr) April 28, 2020
Ambulances and fire brigades have arrived at the scene of the explosion, the Anadolu news agency said.
