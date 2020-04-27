Unrest Resumes in Lebanon as National Currency Hits Another Low Amid Pandemic

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Demonstrators blocked roads and hurled Molotov cocktails at bank offices across Lebanon on Monday as the national currency hit another low amid the prolonged economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Activists set fire to tires and blocked a highway in the center of Beirut and its northern suburb. Demonstrations, accompanied by road blockades, also rocked Sidon, Tripoli, Baalbek district and Akkar, according to the LBCI broadcaster.

An army vehicle set on fire in the middle of the protests' square (Al-Nour square) in #Tripoli



This is officially a riot - very similar to the Beirut riot that targeted local banks in Hamra street a couple of months ago.#Lebanon#LebanonProtests #المسلسلات_أهم_من_الجوع pic.twitter.com/tFN2tOAtpj — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) April 27, 2020

The armed forces were dispatched to restore order. In central Beirut, one person was injured in clashes between protesters and security forces. The military command reaffirmed their respect for the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression but reserved their right to take measures to ensure order and unhindered transport traffic.

الجيش يطلق النار على الثوار بشكل مباشر !! ليش كل هالغضب؟🙂

اصابتان خطيرتان في طرابلس والامور خرجت عن السيطرة ... pic.twitter.com/NM1Ya72NHE — Abeer (@AbeerNasserr) April 27, 2020

The unrest comes after offices of private banks were torched in the southern city of Sidon and Tripoli in the north on Sunday. The Association of Banks in Lebanon has already officially requested the Interior Ministry to bring those responsible to account and ensure the safe operation of financial organizations.

Mass protests broke out in violation of the state of epidemiological emergency, which was declared on 16 March and is set to last until 11 May. People demand that the government alleviate the economic situation.

Lebanon has been living through an exacerbating economic crisis since October. Mass protests eventually resulted in a change of government, but no particular relief followed, as the COVID-19 outbreak added to economic woes by putting businesses on hold and people out of jobs.