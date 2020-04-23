Register
13:29 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chikook IDP camp, Baghdad, Iraq

    Nobody Will Survive if Pandemic Spreads in Iraq's IDP Camps - Official

    © CC BY 2.0 / Department of Foreign Affa / Chikook IDP camp, Baghdad, Iraq
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe

    Iraq's internally displaced persons might have survived Daesh*, but they have zero chances of completely fighting off the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to spread throughout the war-torn country, warns an official who has been working with IDPs since 2016. Certain obstacles make matters worse, but IDPs are determined to keep the virus at bay.

    The coronavirus continues to spread across Iraq, with the country's Health Ministry registering 28 news cases as of Wednesday.

    So far, more than 80 people have died from the virus and more than 1,600 are still being treated in hospitals across the country.

    Tough Measures, Introduced on Time

    In an attempt to contain the spread of the pandemic, authorities have imposed a number of strict measures, some of which were implemented at the beginning of March, when the first bits of news about the virus started coming in.

    These included the halting of all flights to and from Italy and neighbouring Iran, the shutting down of public places including stores, restaurants, swimming pools, and parks as well as the closure of educational institutions

    Authorities have also imposed full lockdowns on towns and cities although the curfew has been eased of late in the capital Baghdad to let locals prepare for Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.

    IDPs Remain Vulnerable

    But while officials have been easing their grip in some parts of the country, in 95 crowded camps scattered across Iraq the situation remains the same. 

    Since February, the internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing in those camps have not been allowed to leave unless for "an urgent" reason (such as medical treatment, reunification with a family member, or meeting the authorities). They are also banned from receiving any visitors except for aid workers.

    IDPs have also been instructed to avoid gathering in large groups, "even during the distribution of food, for IDPs own protection", said an official document released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, a directive that some say will be next to impossible to follow.

    An official working in IDP camps located half an hour from Mosul in northern Iraq, who agreed to talk on condition of anonymity, said the conditions are so difficult that had COVID-19 reached one of the camps, "nobody would have survived the virus".

    An area that encompasses three camps and houses more than 10,000 people was established amid ongoing battles between Iraqi forces and Daesh that drove thousands from their homes.

    Those who survived the terrorist group but couldn't afford to go back home were forced to move into the IDP camps where space is a rare commodity.

    "The World Health Organisation is saying people should keep a two-metre distance away from each other. This is the distance between the tents in these camps. Very often you have families where a man has two wives and several kids, rounded up in a 20-metre tent, so self-isolation and privacy are definitely not an option here", said the official.

    Medical treatment is not an option either. Even before the outbreak of the pandemic, the medical system in Iraqi Kurdistan was regarded as weak, a study among medical professionals found. In 2010, 68 percent of the 250 professionals in the Erbil area responded that the quality of medicine was poor and so was the availability of sufficient medical equipment. Around 72 percent had a rather negative view of the overall health system.

    And the official says that the situation in the camps is much worse. "In Kurdistan we don't have the ability to treat people in cities, let alone camps. If COVID-19 reaches these camps, our medical staff will not be able to handle the challenge".

    Since the authorities' decision to impose lockdowns on camps, neighbourhoods, and towns the staff of Khazir and Hassan Sham have been checking up on displaced people via phone, while medical personnel visit the area three times a week to attend to those who need help.

    "Luckily for us, not a single case of COVID-19 has been registered so far. But the reason for this is not only the strict measures introduced by the government. It is also the personal responsibility of the IDPs", said the official.

    "People here are aware of the pandemic and they know what it means if the virus penetrates the camps. That's why you will not see any gatherings here, no family visits or even kissing, our typical way of greeting each other. IDPs have suffered a lot and they don't want another problem to worry about".

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, camps, internally displaced persons (IDPs), Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse