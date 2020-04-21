Register
22:02 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower

    Saudi Arabia Sets New Record for Executions Despite Global Decline of Death Penalty - Amnesty

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106330/90/1063309097_0:67:1280:787_1200x675_80_0_0_e82fb1cac81f5cee8504fb715dfe4cc8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004211079049118-saudi-arabia-sets-new-record-for-executions-despite-global-decline-of-death-penalty---amnesty-/

    Although the death penalty has been on an overall decline around the world, a new report from Amnesty International claims Saudi Arabia, Iraq, South Sudan and Yemen saw increases in the number of executions carried out during 2019.

    Amnesty unveiled its annual global review of the death penalty on Tuesday, detailing the judicial use of the practice by governments in 2019. According to the UK-based human rights group, at least 657 executions were carried out last year versus the total of 690 or more from the year prior.

    Not only does this estimate represent a 5% decline in executions, but it also makes 2019 the second consecutive year that Amnesty has recorded the lowest number of worldwide executions in a 10-year period.

    Amnesty credited the continued decline of executions to the “significant reductions” of the penalty in countries such as Egypt, Japan and Singapore, as well as Iran executing fewer individuals following 2017 amendments to its anti-narcotics law.

    At the same time, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, South Sudan and Yemen upped their respective numbers of executions and do not appear to be on a path toward the abolition of the death penalty.

    Saudi Arabia in particular jumped from 149 executions in 2018 to 184 executions last year, breaking the record for the highest amount of executions recorded by Amnesty in a single year. A majority of the executions referenced were for murder or drug-related offenses.

    Iraq also saw a significant spike, with executions increasing from at least 52 to 100 or more from 2018 to 2019. Amnesty claims the increase comes as the country has adopted death penalty for those accused of joining Daesh.

    It’s worth noting that the published data relies on a variety of sources that range from personal statements from the sentenced individual’s family to official government figures. Amnesty explained that “a lack of transparency by several countries hindered Amnesty International’s full assessment of the global use of the death penalty.”

    The human rights group asserted that China, North Korea and Vietnam “continued to hide the full extent of their use of the death penalty by restricting access to death penalty-related information.” said Clare Algar, Amnesty’s senior director for research, advocacy and policy, according to the organization's website.

    Related:

    Hunger-Striking Delhi Women's Commission Chief Urges Modi to Mandate Death Penalty for Rape Convicts
    Special Court in Pakistan Sentences Former Military Ruler Musharraf to the Death Penalty
    Pakistan Court Annuls Death Penalty for Former President Musharraf - Reports
    Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia to Remain Closed During Ramadan
    Lawmaker Calls on Trump Administration to Launch Anti-Dumping Probe Into Saudis
    Tags:
    Yemen, Daesh, Sudan, human rights, Iraq, execution, Death penalty, Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Amnesty International
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse