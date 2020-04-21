Register
23:16 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view of Tehran is seen as women sit on a bench, in Tehran, Iran April 15, 2020

    Trump Policies Strengthen Iran in Ongoing Oil Market Crisis - Vice President Jahangiri

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/86/1079048640_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_2fc6911eaf26c9740e59c203c1577d16.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004211079048617-trump-policies-strengthen-iran-in-ongoing-oil-market-crisis---vice-president/

    The price of US crude oil for June delivery dropped below $7 per barrel on Tuesday, settling at $11,57 per barrel, after May futures turned negative earlier on Monday for the first time in history. Meanwhile, Brent futures for June delivery settled down to $18.68 per barrel, the lowest price since 2001.

    Iran's first vice president, Eshaq Jahangiri, said on Tuesday that the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" foreign policy in the form of tough sanctions targeting Iran's economy has helped the country to "develop readiness" to adapt to the current crisis on the oil markets.

    "Crises and sanctions [imposed by] the United States of America have enabled us to develop the necessary readiness to run the country’s affairs under the current circumstances," Jahangiri said in a Tuesday meeting with senior managers of Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, cited by Press TV.

    Jahangiri stressed that Tehran had imposed "special plans", adjusting the country's budget to zero oil income.

    According to President Hassan Rouhani, the country's budget draft, submitted in January 2019, relies little on oil income, having been designed to resist US sanctions imposed in May 2018 after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, unleashing a "maximum pressure" campaign targeted at "zeroing" Tehran's oil export revenue.

    The top lawmaker claimed that the consequences of the pandemic will not leave the global economy "unaffected", pointing out that oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia will have to address serious problems amid the oil price drop. 

    US Oil Futures Amid Corovarus Crisis

    The price of WTI crude oil for June delivery has dropped to $11.57 per barrel. June futures for Brent crude oil plunged 26.95 percent to $18.68 per barrel, after having dropped to $17.52 per barrel, the lowest price since December 2001.

    Earlier on Monday, prices for May delivery went negative for the first time in history, hitting negative $37.63 per barrel due to reduced demand and overcapacity amid continued global anti-coronavirus measures. 

    International Business Machines Corp declined 2.9 percent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.48 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.67 percent.

    The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has effectively shut down the global economy, pushing the oil market into a continued crisis, as demand for petrochemical products has plummeted. The number of people estimated to have been infected with coronavirus has eclipsed 2,500,000 globally, according to data reported by the Johns Hopkins University.

    US-Iran Relations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Iran has repeatedly pointed out that the US sanctions have stymied urgent efforts by Tehran to slow the spread of the pandemic, primarily by preventing the import of essential medical supplies.

    US lawmakers and several countries have repeatedly urged the Trump administration to lift the sanctions amid the deadly pandemic. The US president in response has only offered to "send them ventilators", which he "knows they do need".

    The United States refused to lift Iran-related sanctions reimposed in 2018 following Trump's decision to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. White House statements have asserted that "there are no sanctions that prevent humanitarian assistance, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, from going to Iran".

    Related:

    Tehran Demands Foreign Forces 'End Their Presence Here' as US Accuses Iran of Breaking Int'l Norms
    Europe Should Fulfill Its Obligations on Nuclear Agreement, INSTEX Not Enough – Iran's Official
    WTI Crude Futures for June Delivery Fall Below $7 per Barrel, Brent Crude Below $18 per Barrel
    Tags:
    US, Iran, oil market, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse