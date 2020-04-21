Protest in Beirut Against Lebanese Gov't Measures Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

Protesters take to the streets of Beirut confronting coronavirus measures in the country on 21 April. The demonstrators have gathered at the UNESCO Palace to protest against Lebanon's deteriorating economic and financial condition, worsened since the coronavirus outbreak.
Lebanese authorities reported about 668 coronavirus cases on 17 April, adding that the total number of fatalities has reached 21, while the total of recoveries has risen to 86.
The Lebanese government declared a state of emergency in mid-March and suspended all travel in and out of the country, and imposed a stay-at-home order on all residents. Lebanon has extended a nationwide state of emergency until 26 April amid the coronavirus pandemic. A curfew is in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open.
