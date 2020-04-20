Syrian Air Defenses Thwart 'Hostile Targets' After Explosions Heard in Palymra - State Media

Air defenses were reportedly activated against airborne threats above the Syrian cities of Homs and Palmyra late Monday night, with enemy targets being shot down in the latter city, according to Syrian Arab News Agency.
A Jerusalem Post journalist reported the airstrike was against the Syrian Arab Air Force's Tiyas Military Base, better known as the T-4 Airbase. The facility has repeatedly come under Israeli Air Force attack since the civil war began.
The SANA report identified Monday's attack as "Israeli aggression." The Israel Defense Forces have not made comment on the incident.
