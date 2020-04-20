Register
18:03 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Unidentified Forces Attack, Destroy US Hummer in Northeast Syria – Reports

    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    4510
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107722/31/1077223173_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_bf837f8dad36af4aad60d103877a3aef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004201079034225-unidentified-forces-attack-destroy-us-hummer-in-northeast-syria--reports/

    US occupation forces, Syrian troops and local residents have been engaged in a tense standoff in the country’s northeast for several months now, with locals attempting to block US convoys zipping along local highways to fulfill President Trump’s orders to “keep” the region’s oil resources.

    Unidentified forces have attacked and destroyed a US military vehicle and injured several troops at the junction outside the village of Rouished, Al-Hasakah governorate, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported, citing local civilian sources.

    The sources said the vehicle, believed to be a military Hummer, was carrying both US troops and Syrian Democratic Forces militia, the predominantly Kurdish militia group which is in de facto control of much of northeast Syria.

    After being attacked, the Hummer was said to have flipped on its side, causing damage to the vehicle and injuring its occupants. Sources didn’t clarify what happened to the US and SDF forces following the ambush.

    Photos said to have been taken at the scene following the attack have appeared online. They have not been authenticated.

    The Pentagon has yet to comment on the veracity of the report.

    This is the second incident of this kind to be reported this month. On April 6, Syrian media reported that a joint convoy of US and local forces was ambushed by unidentified militants near the village of As-Sur in Deir ez-Zor, killing one US service member and two militiamen.

    Tensions continue to smolder in Al-Hasakah governorate between local Arabs, Kurds, the Syrian military and US occupation forces, with locals repeatedly confronting and intercepting US convoys to try to prevent them from traveling freely through their communities in recent months. Most of these incidents have not escalated into violence, but occasionally US and Syrian troops exchange fire. The region is also home to the remnants of Daesh (ISIS)*, who have taken advantage of the chaos amid competing claims for control of the area.

    The US has quietly build up its military presence in northeastern Syria in recent months, dispatching dozens of truckloads of military and logistical equipment to the country from neighbouring Iraq to establish control of the region’s oil and gas fields in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s instructions to “keep the oil.”

    Syria has repeatedly demanded that all uninvited occupying forces, including the US and Turkish troops and their proxies, vacate the area immediately and return control of occupied area back to Damascus, its rightful owner under international law.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Iran's Zarif to Visit Damascus on Monday to Discuss Situation in Syria Amid Pandemic
    Trial by Fire and Sand: Russian Armata Battle Tank Gets Tested in Syria
    Militants Shell Town in Syria’s Idlib, Russian Military Says
    Russian Military Detects US Aircraft Flying Toward Russia's Syria Base
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse