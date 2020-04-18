Netanyahu Vows to Gradually Ease Lockdown As COVID-19 Spread Slows Down in Israel

In particular, the new guidelines put forward include re-opening some stores, including those selling electronics, and household goods; doing sports outdoors and praying in open spaces.

The Israeli government will begin to gradually ease restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 outbreak starting on 19 April, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a televised address to the nation on Saturday.

"Until today we took measures to restrict movement… to reduce the number of people at work… to track confirmed cases. These measures have proven themselves… these positive results enable us to ease the restrictions gradually", the premier said, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

According to Netanyahu, 30 percent of employees will be allowed at their workplaces, some stores will also re-open, but those located in the street and not in shopping centres. Netanyahu also promised to lift the ban on prayer in open spaces, although the number of worshipers in one place should not exceed ten, and said citizens will be allowed to exercise outdoors in groups of no more than two people, providing they live in the same residence.

Additionally, the prime minister pledged to re-open special education schools and allow for kindergartens to operate with reduced class sizes.

Public transportation will also increase in frequency to allow citizens to travel to work, the prime minister said.

Netanyahu also addressed Muslims who are celebrating Ramadan to follow quarantine measures.

"Ramadan is coming, and just like on Passover we are asking you to celebrate with only your immediate household".

The new guidelines will be put forward for discussion in the Cabinet tomorrow, Netanyahu said, adding that they will most likely be approved, least with some changes.

Overall, 13,265 cases of COVID-19, including 164 deaths, have been registered in Israel, according to the Johns Hopkins University live-tracker. The Israeli Health Ministry confirmed that the number of people receiving intensive care treatment has fallen significantly, as has the number of people on ventilators.