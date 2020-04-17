Ultra-Orthodox Jews Clash With Police in Jerusalem Over Coronavirus Lockdown - Video

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox (haredi) rioters clashed with police in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim district on Thursday night during a protest against the lockdown announced in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Jerusalem Post reported.
Journalist Emanuel Fabian posted a video on Twitter, showing the clashes and also the moment when police vans entered the area of the protest.
Police forces entering Mea Shearim with a skunk water cannon.— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 16, 2020
(Video: מחאות החרדים הקיצוניים) pic.twitter.com/3iE8TZTjEQ
Security cameras captured the moment when a girl was injured by a grenade.
During the riots in Mea Shearim last night a young girl was wounded from a stun grenade. pic.twitter.com/pMVrciZ5s6— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 17, 2020
Protesters claimed that the lockdown imposed in Jerusalem over the coronavirus pandemic was discriminating against Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.
According to the World Health Organisation, as of 16 April, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel stands at 12,200, with 126 deaths.
