Register
00:21 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Former TV Presenter Mahmoud Shahriari

    Former Iranian TV Presenter Arrested After Accusing Iran of Concealing Coronavirus Cases

    Middle East
    Get short URL
    191
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/00/1078990069_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_7563f7a5b6ba5a2af96c2188dda9b2e7.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004161078990108-former-iranian-tv-presenter-arrested-after-accusing-iran-of-concealing-coronavirus-cases/

    Security forces in Iran arrested former TV presenter Mahmoud Shahriari on Wednesday for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

    Citing the Iranian state media outlet Young Journalists Club (YJC), the Jerusalem Post reported that Shahriari was arrested for “disseminating false news about the novel coronavirus outbreak in Iran.”

    Shahriari was arrested for reportedly accusing the Iranian government of initially hiding the spread of the virus from the public so as not to dissuade them from attending events celebrating the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Republic’s founding on February 11.

    According to Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the US government-funded outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which also reported on the news, Shahriari also “made fun of the clerics who dominate Iran on social media for their inactivity and lethargy.”

    "We have been in quarantine for a month, only eating and sleeping ... Poor clergy! What a hardship they have endured in the past forty years," Shahriari is quoted as saying, referring to the religious authorities within the Iranian government.

    This is not the first time that Shahriari, who was recently banned from appearing on state radio and TV shows, has criticized the Iranian government. 

    Radio Farda reported that he had criticized the authorities for allowing an Iraqi Shiite militia to enter Iran to “supposedly to assist flood-stricken people in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan, southwest Iran.” In addition, the former TV presenter previously shaved his beard in protest of the country’s supposed billion-dollar embezzlements under the guise of religious purposes. 

    A video shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute also showed Shahriari warning Iranians in January that the coming Persian year would be economically “hellish” for the public.

    “The money you have in the bank is not safe in any way, shape, or form … Handle your finances!” Shahriari said in the video, accusing the banks in the country of stealing money from citizens.

    “The public will be subjected to increased pressure, taxes will increase, and your livelihood will be in danger. The money you have in the banks is not safe in any way, shape, or form. My dear friends, the banks are bankrupt,” he said.

    “The central bank wants to lend them money in order to raise them to their feet. It is not me saying this – later, I will broadcast a statement by Mr. Hatami Yazd, the former executive director of Saderat Bank. He said that all the banks are bankrupt and the government does not dare say this. Handle your finances,” he added.

    Iran has repeatedly been accused of hiding the real number of coronavirus cases it has experienced. According to the latest data by Worldometer, there are almost 78,000 cases of the virus in the country, and more than 5,000 deaths have resulted. However, according to an April 7 report by Arab News, Hamid Souri, a member of Iran’s National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce, estimated that the real number of infected people in Iran is around 500,000.

    According to a report by the Associated Press, which cites a document from the Iranian parliament, the country’s coronavirus death toll may be twice as high as officially reported. Although officials within the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have not publicly commented on the document, Deputy Health Minister Ali Reza Raisi said in a statement to the AP that “the real figures are more than the official statistics but it is not correct to multiply official figures by two or three.”

    Related:

    Trump, Members of Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing at White House - Video
    Putin: Coronavirus Risks Too High to Begin Preparations for 9 May Parade
    US Coronavirus Cases Surpass 650,000 - Johns Hopkins University
    French Navy Opens Probe Into Flagship Coronavirus Contamination
    Donald Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi 'Pathetic Puppet' After Criticism of His Handling of Coronavirus
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A delegation from Mongolia gives presents to Soviet soldiers.
    A Look Back in Colour: Archived Soviet Pictures of Great Patriotic War Revisited
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse