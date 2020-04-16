Israeli Military Converts Home-Use Respirators Into Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients

"IDF Intel Unit 81 achieved a technological breakthrough by finding a way to convert home-breathing devices (BiPAPs) into ventilators for #COVID19 patients. After tireless work with Sheba Hospital, 100 ventilators will be delivered to @SHEBA_& 1000s more are under production", the IDF tweeted.
After tireless work with Sheba Hospital, 100 ventilators will be delivered to @SHEBA_ & 1000s more are under production. pic.twitter.com/6mwr2AQOM7
Speaking at a briefing, Amit Zabtani of the Sheba Medical Centre explained that the devices would allow doctors to carry out lungs ventilation and also monitor oxygen and pressure indicators.
"They do not offer all different ventilation methods, which other devices offer, but it is enough to provide support that coronavirus patients need", he added.
The doctor expressed hope that, thanks to the IDF’s efforts, Israeli medical workers would not have to decide on who of the patients in need would get a ventilator.
Israel has so far confirmed 12,591 COVID-19 patients, including 140 fatalities.
