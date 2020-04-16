Saudi-Led Coalition Conducts Nine Airstrikes on Sanaa, Suburbs, Military Source Says

According to the source, the coalition carried out nine airstrikes on the city and nearby positions of the Shia Houthi rebels. The coalition, in turn, has accused the Houthis of 547 violations of the ceasefire declared last week.
On 15 April, spokesperson for the Houthi movement Yahya Sarai said that the Saudi-led coalition had conducted 26 air raids on the country's northern and western provinces despite the alliance's step towards a ceasefire in Yemen.
Yemen has been mired in a conflict between the UN-backed government and the Houthi Shia rebels since 2015. The parties signed a ceasefire agreement in late 2018, which collapsed shortly thereafter.
On 8 April, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it would cease operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to a UN call for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic.
