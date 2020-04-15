US Military Claims 11 Iranian Navy Vessels Conducted Dangerous Approaches of Ships in Persian Gulf

According to a statement from US Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain, 11 vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) harassed several US warships engaged in exercises in the northern Persian Gulf on Wednesday.
"The IRGCN vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the US vessels at extremely close range and high speeds," the statement says, noting that some passed within 50 yards of the bow of the expeditionary mobile base vessel USS Lewis B. Puller and within 10 yards of the USCGC Maui, a US Coast Guard cutter of the Island-class.
The other US vessels were the guided missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton, the patrol ships USS Firebolt and USS Sirocco, and Coast Guard cutter USCGC Wrangell. The Navy notes they were engaged in operations in international waters with US Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
