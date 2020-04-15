Iran Grateful to Russia for Offer of Food Supplies - Deputy Trade Minister

"The president of the State Duma said Russia was ready to provide Iran with necessities if Iran needs them. We are grateful to our Russian friends for the offer of cooperation", Zadbum said.
Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani asked his counterpart, Vyacheslav Volodyn of Russia's State Duma, in a phone call last month to increase agricultural exports to Iran.
The minister, who also presides over Iran's state Trade Promotion Organisation, said Iran would boost exports of farming products in the right circumstances. He said Iran's neighbours and Russia would be on top of the list.
Iran has recorded 74,877 coronavirus cases and 4,683 deaths, with 1,574 new cases and 98 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation revealed on 15 April as of 11:00 am CEST.
All comments
Show new comments (0)