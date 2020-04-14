Unidentified Armed Men Board Vessel Anchored in Gulf of Oman, UK Maritime Service Says

UK Maritime Trade Operations, a Royal Navy service monitoring the situation in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea regions, has reported that a vessel anchored in the Gulf of Oman was boarded by unidentified armed men on 14 April, with the service being informed of the incident at 12:28 GMT. The UKMTO didn't reveal the source of the information.
The UKTMO further stated that the vessel is now "reported" to be anchored at a different location - approximately three nautical miles (5.5 kilometres) from the port of Ras Al Kuh, in Iran’s Hormozgan province.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
