Register
17:03 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. soldier, left, sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

    Keep Calm and Steal Oil? US Continues Operations in Crude-Rich Syrian Regions as Coronavirus Rages

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    7211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107826/86/1078268648_0:0:3024:1700_1200x675_80_0_0_1f6b5e6fee0699c32a7cb1f8bd1cc443.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004141078952066-keep-calm-and-steal-oil-us-continues-operations-in-crude-rich-syrian-regions-as-coronavirus-rages/

    American forces were supposed to withdraw from the Arab Republic back in September-October 2019 according to Trump's orders, but several hundred servicemen stayed in order to "guard" the oil fields in the country's east.

    Even as the coronavirus has affected most of the world, including some countries' militaries, US servicemen in the Middle East are apparently carrying on with their regular duties regardless.

    According to a recent report by the broadcaster Syria TV, citing local sources, a group of at least 35 US military vehicles travelled from Syria's north-eastern Al Hasakah province to the south - purportedly to the city of Al Shaddadah. The Syrian broadcaster said that the US forces would be finalising the construction of a military base there.

    A U.S. soldier observes form the top of a fighting vehicle at a US military base at undisclosed location in Northeastern Syria
    © AP Photo / Darko Bandic
    A U.S. soldier observes form the top of a fighting vehicle at a US military base at undisclosed location in Northeastern Syria

    Earlier, on 6 April, a similar column of 35 trucks carrying military equipment was reportedly spotted crossing into Al Hasakah province from Iraq, where the US has been gradually reducing its military presence after a major falling out with the government. Back in January, the Iraqi parliament voted to end the presence of foreign forces in the country after the US Air Force conducted an unauthorised operation to assassinate Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was visiting the country on a diplomatic mission.

    Is It All About Oil?

    While the purpose of the trucks' redeployment to Al Shaddadah has not been officially revealed, Syrian media outlets insist that the American forces are interested in controlling the local oil fields. Their suggestion goes in line with accusations made by Syrian President Bashar Assad, who stated back in 2019 that the US had been stealing Syrian oil and selling it to Turkey.

    Washington, in turn, never denied its interest in the Syrian oilfields - these are the reason why, following Trump’s second promise in two years to withdraw troops from Syria, many American servicemen remain in the Arab Republic. President Trump called the move "keeping the oil", with his Defence Secretary Mark Esper elaborating that the crude would be "kept" from ending up in the hands of Daesh* remnants allegedly present in the country after the terrorist group's defeat.

    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    Trump Reiterates ‘We Keep the Oil’ in Syria Mantra, Says US Can Do With Fuel ‘What We Want’

    The US never denied involvement in the sale of Syrian oil either, although did not confirm it directly. Washington, however, assured that the revenue from the oil would not end up in its own pockets, but would be used to fund Kurdish fighters controlling the country's east in cooperation with American troops.

    Related:

    US Looking at What NATO Can Do to Help Turkey in Idlib - Special Envoy to Syria
    Syria's Assad Says Turkey Using Refugee Issue to Blackmail Europe
    US Attacks PMF Base in Iraq, 'Unidentified Aircrafts' Carry Out Strikes in Syria - Reports
    Syria's Envoy to Russia Says Erdogan Using Refugee Crisis as Leverage Against European States
    US Forces Use Rukban Camp in Syria as ‘Assembly Line for Training Extremists’, Russian Military Says
    Tags:
    military deployment, Oil, Syria, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse