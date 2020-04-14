Register
06:22 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    This picture taken on March 2, 2020 shows people standing before a giant screen displaying a broadcast from Israel's Channel 13 with an exit poll prediction after polls closed in the Israeli elections, predicting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party expects to command a 60 seat bloc against 52 for Benny Gantz' Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) electoral alliance, at the Blue and White's headquarters in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

    Israeli Tweeps Debate Unity Government But Bracing Themselves for Another General Vote

    © AFP 2020 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/45/1078944539_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b98227e597d09b0d208d94762caa1afe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004141078944380-israeli-tweeps-debate-unity-government-but-bracing-themselves-for-another-general-vote-/

    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has decided to grant the head of the Blue and White Alliance, Benny Gantz, a 48-hour extension to form a coalition government, prolonging a mandate that was set to expire at midnight on Tuesday, Israeli media reported.

    While Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finalise an agreement that will see the establishment of a coalition in Israel, Twitter users are venting their anger at the situation and taking into consideration the possibility of a fourth general election, slated for the end of July if necessary.

    This comes after Gantz submitted a joint request with Netanyahu calling on the head of state to give them a couple more days to cement their agreement on forming a unity government. 

    President Reuven Rivlin earlier rejected Gantz's request for an extension threatening the mandate would go back to Israel's Parliament if a deal was not reached, but later reconsidered his decision by giving the Blue and White leader additional time.

    Although the deal has not yet been finalised, reports suggest that the two are very close to signing an agreement that would divide power between them.

    The deal presupposes that Netanyahu would occupy the PM's seat first, with Gantz serving as his deputy and the Minister of Defence. After a year and a half, they would swap.

    While the agreement is still in the making, many took to social media to urge the two leaders to stick to their promises.

    People Want Unity

    Shimon Riklin, an Israeli journalist for Channel 20 who is supportive of Netanyahu, wrote: "Dear Prime Minister. It is not easy for me to write this given the outcomes this unity might entail... but you promised unity. Keep your word".

    Another well-known journalist Yinon Magal followed Riklin. "Don't count on polls", he advised Netanyahu referring to a survey that showed his Likud would only get 40 seats if a fourth election were held today. 

    "Don't get over excited from the split of the Blue and White and the divisions in the leftist camp. The High Court of Justice is waiting for you just around the corner... don't play with fire... finalise a unity agreement for the sake of Israel and its sovereignty".

    They are not alone. According to a Channel 12 poll conducted a month ago when the Jewish state started implementing a series of measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, 65 percent of Israelis were supportive of a unity government, with 26 percent objecting to the idea.

    Unity Government? Not So Fast

    However, for unity to happen, Netanyahu and Gantz will need to agree on two major issues that so far have stalled any progress in talks. The first is Israel's sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

    The PM insists that the move should be done immediately after the formation of the government. Gantz, on the other hand, would like to wait to gain international recognition and support, a highly improbable scenario given the fact that the Jordan Valley that makes up some 30 percent of the West Bank and is considered Palestinian land by international law.

    The second point of friction is the dispute over the Justice Ministry. While Netanyahu wants to man the institution with his people, most probably in an attempt to evade trial, Gantz objects to the move demanding that it would be his party holding the keys to the post.

    In a bid to remove these obstacles and ink an agreement, Netanyahu and Gantz are set to meet later today, right before the Passover holidays when Israel goes into a full lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

    The coalition talks have drawn flak from some politicians.

    Naftali Bennet, Israel's Defence Minister and the head of Yamina, said his party was no longer interested in remaining in Netanyahu's bloc.

    "Netanyahu sold the right-wing camp to save himself. But he will soon learn that his new partners that will hold the Justice Ministry's position will kick him out of Balfour [location of PM's residence - ed.] and when they do so, we will not be there [to give him a helping hand]", the statement read.

    Ordinary Israelis have also vented anger at the planned unity between the two.

    "Come on, coronavirus is not a good enough reason to establish a unity government... In Europe PM's manage their countries wearing pajamas and using Zoom... Go home!"

    "No unity government please. Gantz doesn't deserve it. Nor is he fit for the job of prime minister".

    General Polls Are Not Off the Table

    Others were highly doubtful a unity government was possible at all.

    One tweep wrote: "the left-wing is giving up on its policy 'anything but Bibi'. The right-wing gives up on all the values that are sacred to the bloc. For some reason I don't think this unity is going to work".

    Another Twitter follower wrote: "There will be no unity. Instead there are two realistic options. 1. The defection of Gideon Saar and his friends to the unity bloc and 2. Fourth round of elections. Another round of general polls is 99.9 percent probable... it is ideal for Bibi... as he will be able to continue serving as interim prime minister for another year".

    If by midnight on Wednesday, Gantz fails to reach an agreement with Netanyahu, the mandate will go back to the Knesset which will have to put forward a candidate that possesses the 61 signatures needed to form a government. 

    Given the fact that nobody has managed to do it so far, the chances that Israel will go to the polls again, most probably at the end of July, are high.

    Many Israelis object to the notion of another general vote that will cost taxpayers more than $800 million at a time when the unemployment rate has hit a record high of 25 percent.

    Others, however, prefer the polls over a unity government.

    "I am praying for another round so that politician like Orly Levy Abecassis, Amir Peretz... and Benny Gantz will fly straight to the garbage bin of Israeli politics and there will be no one to mourn for them".
    "I only want a fourth round. I will repeat myself. I want a fourth round of elections and I want the right-wing bloc to win...".
    Tags:
    unity government, general election, vote, polls, Israeli elections, Israel, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse