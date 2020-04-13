Netanyahu, Gantz to Reportedly Continue Talks As Mandate to Form Coalition Expires

This is now the third attempt to form a coalition in Israel, as neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party nor the Blue and White alliance was able to form a coalition government following two inconclusive votes in April and September of last year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Knesset (parliament) speaker Benny Gantz are continuing talks on forming a coalition government, the Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday, as the mandate given to Gantz to form a government expired on midnight.

The talks will be resumed on Tuesday morning.

Both Netanyahu and Gantz have jointly asked President Reuven Rivlin to extend the mandate to form a coalition, Haaretz newspaper reported on Tuesday, as talks on an emergency alliance continue. According to Haaretz, Rivlin has accepted the request, extending the deadline until the end of Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Gantz urged premier Netanyahu to form an emergency unity government together.

"Netanyahu, this is our moment of truth", Gantz said, according to TRT World.

Netanyahu also invited Gantz on Twitter to join him in a national emergency government "that will save lives and act for the citizens of Israel".

בני, אני מחכה לך במעון ראש הממשלה בירושלים - בוא ניפגש ונחתום עוד הערב על הקמת ממשלת חירום לאומית שתציל חיים ותפעל למען אזרחי ישראל @gantzbe — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 13, 2020

Benny Gantz, an ex-military chief and current speaker of Israel's parliament, as well as the head of the Blue and White alliance, has failed to form an alliance with his rival Prime Minister Netanyahu over the past three elections.

On 2 March Israel held its third round of parliamentary elections in a year in a bid to resolve the political deadlock. The snap elections' final count of votes saw Likud in the lead with 36 seats in the 120-seat parliament. Blue and White came in second with 33 mandates.