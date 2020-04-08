Register
03:59 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Bank employees wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of coronavirus, as they pose for a photo in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020.

    Trump Administration Opposes IMF Assistance to Iran Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107887/35/1078873512_0:84:3072:1812_1200x675_80_0_0_4dec67fa297b4f52af1ff384646a97a1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004081078873500-trump-administration-opposes-imf-assistance-to-iran-amid-ongoing-coronavirus-pandemic/

    As Iran suffers from the worst coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Middle East, the Islamic republic has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $5 billion emergency loan to assist the nation’s efforts in slowing the rapid spread of the disease.

    The Trump administration is opposing loans to Iran by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank amid the coronavirus crisis ravaging the globe, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told BBC Persian on Tuesday.

    Though Tehran says it needs the loan to help the country deal with the pandemic, Ortagus claimed that Iran would use the money “to help their terrorist proxy groups in the Middle East” and not for the benefit of the Iranian people.

    The development came as Iran awaits a decision from the IMF for the former's request of $5 billion in emergency aid, as the country is facing difficulties in slowing the virus outbreak, particlularly as it is under heavy unilateral US economic sanctions.

    Tehran’s request to the IMF is the first of its kind since the overthrow of the Shah and the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.

    On Tuesday, the chief of staff for the president of Iran, Mohammad Nahavandian, said that neither the US or any other country has the right of veto Tehran’s IMF loan request, arguing that IMF policy should “be fair in assessing and approving loan requests”, according to Mehr News.

    The official announced that Iran’s request is currently “passing its legal process”, adding that many countries “wholeheartedly” support Iran’s loan request.

    “When we face the outbreak of disease worldwide, it is important to understand each other and if the disease is not contained in a part of the world, we actually help its spread in other parts of the world,” Nahavandian said. “Therefore, this is not an internal issue, rather, it is a global issue that should be taken into serious consideration”.

    Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Iranian officials, along with a host of foreign officials, including many Americans, have repeatedly called on Trump to lift the unilateral economic sanctions on Tehran. Iran has also urged other nations to “stop obeying immoral and illegal US sanctions”.

    On Monday, a group of 24 former senior world officials, including former NATO secretary generals, UN and EU senior officials, foreign and defence ministers of a number of European countries, the Middle East and the US, called on the Trump administration to ease sanctions on Iran amid the ongoing pandemic.

    As of Tuesday, Iran had registered 133 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Iran's overall death toll to 3,872, along with 62,589 confirmed infection cases, according to the most recent statistics.

    Related:

    Iran's Death Toll From Coronavirus Reaches 3,452
    Iran Accuses US Diplomats of Staging Coups, Arming Terrorists Amid Spat Over Slain Journalist
    Iran Develops Its Own AI Software to Swiftly Detect COVID-19
    Macron States Readiness to Continue Humanitarian Cooperation With Iran
    Iran to Start Building 6,000-Tonne Destroyer This Year - Marine Authority
    Tags:
    fund, COVID-19, coronavirus, aid, assistance, IMF, Donald Trump, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse