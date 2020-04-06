American Officer, Two Members of SDF Killed in Ambush in Syria's Deir ez-Zor - Syrian State Media

Earlier, Kurdish media reported that Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-sponsored international coalition have redeployed their troops to the Syrian cities of Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, Al-Malikiyah and Deir ez-Zor to "protect oil fields and fight sleeper cells" of Daesh*.

An American officer and two SDF members were killed in the town of Al-Sur in Deir ez-Zor countryside after an ambush carried out by the unknown persons, state-run news agency SANA reported. A jount patrol of "American occupation forces" and SDF group was ambushed near the village of Wasiah.

#عاجل || الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا ..#مراسل_سانا: مقتل #ضابط_أمريكي واثنين من عناصر "#قسد" في #بلدة_الصوّر بريف #دير_الزور بعد كمين نفذه مجهولون استهدف عدة آليات للإحتلال، و تم نقل الضابط إلى #قاعدة_الشدادي غير الشرعية بريف #الحسكة الجنوبي — سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) April 6, 2020

A tweet reads: "An American officer and two SDF members were killed in Al-Sour town of Deir Al-Zour Province after an ambush carried out by unknowns targeting several mechanisms of the occupation forces."

The officer who allegedly was killed in the ambush was reportedly transferred to the "illegal" Al-Shadadi base in the southern countryside of Hasakah.

No official confirmation was received on the occasion.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition of Syrian Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen and other nationalities, took part in fights against Daesh in the country. The group cooperates with the US-led international coalition in Syria, which is operating in the country without the approval of the Syrian government.

*Daesh - a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries