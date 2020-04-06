Register
13:26 GMT06 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

    Facing Hostility in Global Arena, Tel Aviv Can't Be Choosy When Making Friends - Ex-Israeli Diplomat

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105976/35/1059763535_0:286:5493:3376_1200x675_80_0_0_0f6da77e1490dab088f0c5d8ca3862e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004061078850855-facing-hostility-in-global-arena-tel-aviv-cant-be-choosy-when-making-friends---ex-israeli-diplomat/

    Tel Aviv's relations with Rome have been cordial for the most part, even the raging coronavirus and the Jewish state's decision to suspend flights between the nations that stirred initial dissatisfaction in Rome couldn't damage them, believes Israel's former ambassador to the Mediterranean country.

    With the eruption of COVID-19 in Italy in early February, Israel took several measures to prevent the virus from spilling over into the Jewish state including the suspension of flights to and from Italy.

    The move has raised eyebrows among Italian politicians concerned about the negative impact such a decision could have on the country's tourism industry which has seen an increase in Israeli travellers over the past several years.

    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte even called his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to express concern and "surprise" over the decision, saying "Italy [was] in all likelihood the safest and the most trustworthy country".

    Diplomats in Israel, for their part, also began expressing their own worries that relations between the two countries could "face a challenge", just as happened with a number of Asian countries who initially were taken aback by the country's swift and strict measures in handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Relations are Strong Despite Hiccups

    But Avi Pazner, Israel's former ambassador to Italy, said the Jewish state has nothing to worry about.

    "Italy is now taking similar measures to what Israel did in the initial stages. Prior to that, Italy and the rest of the world didn't understand the scope of the problem; they lived the European dream keeping their borders open. Now they realise that it was a mistake".

    Over the years, relations between Tel Aviv and Rome have been cordial for the most part. In 2010, for example, Italy overtook Germany becoming the country's second largest trade partner in the fields of science and technology, while in 2019 Italy entered the club of Israel's top ten trade partners overall, with reports suggesting that the Jewish state's gas pipeline that will reportedly run through Cyprus and Greece will end up in Italy from where energy will be distributed to other European states.

    Relations have been blossoming on the diplomatic front too, despite Italy's stable ties with Iran and several hiccups that included Rome's attempts to push for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the support it gave to a decision to mark products manufactured in Israeli settlements, considered occupied Palestinian territory under international law.

    Apart from being one of the first countries to recognise Israel in 1948, Italy has been leading a largely pro-Israel policy. In 2004, it pushed for the EU to accept Israel in the bloc, and a year later several Italian politicians vented their anger at comments made by Iran's then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who called to wipe Israel off the map.

    More recently, Italy has been a pioneer in publicly rejecting a Palestinian-backed UNESCO resolution disavowing Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and denying the Jewish connection to the disputed city.

    Beggars Can't Be Choosers

    Now, as never before, ties have become closer. Israel has found a real friend in Italy in former interior minister Matteo Salvini.

    In January, the leader of the party Lega Nord, who is now heading the country's opposition, pledged to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and even move the Italian Embassy there if his party wins in the country's general polls expected to take place by 2023.

    Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League Party, Matteo Salvini
    © Sputnik / Alessandro Rota
    Matteo Salvini Vows to Recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital if He Becomes Italian Prime Minister
    Over the years, Salvini, who has expressed support for Israel on a number of occasions, has also voiced his dissatisfaction with Europe's immigration policies, which in his opinion have caused an influx of refugees hitting Italian shores, a stance that has earned him the title of Islamaphobe.

    In February, Salvini was stripped of his immunity by the Italian Senate presupposing that the former interior minister could be put on trial for holding more than a hundred asylum seekers at sea in 2019, a move that was condemned in Italy and by international human rights groups.

    For Israel's Netanyahu, however, he will always remain a friend of Israel.

    "Israel doesn't meddle in the internal affairs of other countries. As long as Salvini plays by democratic rules, his personal ideas are none of our business. We are friends with people on the left and on the right, and we make sure to stay away from internal political discussions", said Pazner.

    The former diplomat explains that this policy comes from the Jewish state's desire to make allies in a region that's very often hostile to the nation.

    In December 2019, the International Criminal Court opened a probe into the conduct of Israel's Defence Forces in the West Bank and Gaza, suggesting that there was grounds to believe Tel Aviv committed a series of war crimes in the area. Two months later, the UN Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, released a blacklist of Israeli and international companies operating in the West Bank, causing an uproar in Israel.

    It is for this reason, believes Pazner, Israel cannot be choosy when it comes to picking allies.

    "Israel is in a position where it tries to find friends wherever it can, especially in Europe".

    Italy's Salvini is far from being the only "controversial" politician Israel has been courting. Throughout the years, Tel Aviv has also bolstered ties with other states in the European bloc, often deemed as Europe's black sheep, including Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban delcared war on refugees.

    Yet, for Pazner, it makes perfect sense. "We are proud of our good relations with these countries and as long as they play by democratic rules we are more than happy to maintain these relations with them".

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, tensions, relations, Italy, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse