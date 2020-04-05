Register
14:01 GMT05 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi Army officers wear protective masks, following an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they walk with U.S. officers before a handover ceremony of U.S.-led coalition forces to Iraqi Security Forces as part of a drawdown of coalition troops at the Nineveh presidential palace, in Nineveh, Iraq March 30, 2020

    US-Led Coalition Leaves Another Iraqi Base

    © REUTERS / ABDULLAH RASHID
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 80
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107876/08/1078760810_0:100:3011:1793_1200x675_80_0_0_ccc2ab6a759a6071a05b0157da6fbf1b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004051078845137-us-led-coalition-leaves-another-iraqi-base/

    Late last month, the US-led international coalition’s headquarters in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh near the Syrian border was reportedly transferred to the Iraqi Army, who earlier took over several local military bases left by coalition troops.

    Colonel Myles Caggins, spokesman for the combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), has announced that the US-led anti-terror coalition is leaving an air base located in central Iraq.  

    He tweeted on Saturday that “after months of planning”, at least 500 CJTF-OIR troops had departed the Taqaddum (Habbaniyah) Air Base, transferring $3.5 million in property to the Iraqi government, and that the Iraqi Ministry of Defence “remains strong against Daesh* in Anbar Province”.

    The withdrawal comes after the Iraqi news outlet Baghdad Al Youm reported on 30 March that coalition force headquarters in the country’s northern province of Nineveh near the Syrian border had been transferred to the Iraqi Army.

    According to Baghdad Al Youm, the handover took place as part of the process of withdrawing foreign troops from a spate of Iraqi provinces.

    Coalition Troops Exit From Two Iraqi Air Bases

    This followed Brig. Gen. Vincent Barker, the sustainment director of the CJTF-OIR, saying late last week that the coalition had transferred the K1 Air Base in the northern province of Kirkuk to the Iraqi Armed Forces.

    He pledged that the base “will continue to be a key location in our partnered efforts to eliminate the evils of Daesh”, adding that the transfer was coordinated with the Iraqi government and is “possible thanks to the efforts and successes of our ISF [ Iraqi Security Forces] partners”.

    The coalition, in turn, referred to a successful campaign against Daesh conducted by the Iraqi military as the reason behind the transfer of the air base. According to the CJTF-OIR, the move was pre-planned and not related to the spread of the coronavirus in Iraq or recent attacks by Shiite militias against Iraqi bases hosting foreign troops.

    The transfer was preceded by US forces formally handing over control of the Qayyarah Air Base in Iraq’s Nineveh Province to the ISF last week, in what Barker described as “another milestone for the anti-ISIS [Daesh] international military coalition and our Iraqi Security Forces partners”.

    He touted the air base as “a hub for the Iraqi Air Force”, which continues “to deliver lethal strikes on Daesh bed-down locations”.

    Baghdad Warns Washington Against Unauthorised Military Action in Iraq

    The developments come as tensions involving the US in Iraq escalated after the assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) top general, Qasem Soleimani, and Kataib Hezbollah founder Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an operation at the Baghdad International Airport sanctioned by President Donald Trump on 3 January.

    The killing further exacerbated Washington-Tehran tensions, which have been simmering since the White House’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstatement of US anti-Iran sanctions in May 2018.

    Since Soleimani’s assassination, facilities in Iraq hosting coalition troops have repeatedly come under attack, which the Pentagon is blaming on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group that is part of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, reportedly supported by Iran.

    Last month, two American soldiers and a British servicewoman died in two such attacks near Baghdad, prompting massive strikes against local Shia militants by the US-led coalition.

    The attacks were the latest in a series of such strikes after 8 January, when Iran launched several dozen missiles at the Erbil Air Base in the country's north and the Ayn al-Asad Air Base west of Baghdad. Although President Trump said the US “suffered no casualties” from the attacks, the Pentagon later admitted that more than 100 American servicemen were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury stemming from the strikes.

    Iraqi authorities, in turn, warned the US and other foreign forces against using attacks on the coalition troops as a pretext for unauthorised military action in Iraq. While the US military claimed that they had consulted with Baghdad about the "defensive" strikes, it remains unclear if Iraq approved the raids.

    Earlier this year, Iraq's parliament voted to expel the estimated 5,000 US troops stationed in the country following Soleimani's assassination, but the White House has repeatedly ruled out a total withdrawal, insisting that American forces would exit Iraq “on its own terms”.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.

    Related:

    US' Foes Won't 'Get Away With It': Esper Says All Options on Table After Iraq Rocket Attack
    US Lawmaker Lindsey Graham Seeks ‘Aggressive’ Response to Rocket Strike on Coalition Base in Iraq
    US Conducts Retaliatory Strikes in Iraq Following Deadly Camp Taji Attack
    Threat From Iran Remains ‘Very High’ After US Retaliatory Strikes in Iraq - CENTCOM Chief
    Tags:
    coalition, withdrawal, air base, troops, United States, Iran, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Untouched Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Around the World
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse