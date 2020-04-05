Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Tops 8,000, Death Toll Reaches 46 – Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Israel has grown to a total of 8,018 and the death toll has increased to 46 people, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The latest situation update from Israel late Saturday stated that there were 7,851 cases, including 423 new infections and 43 fatalities, in the country. As of 8:00 a.m. [05:00 GMT] on Sunday, the COVID-19 toll in Israel was 8,018 cases with 46 fatalities and 477 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

© Photo : ZAKA Members of Israel's ZAKA rescue and recovery team

The global number COVID-19 cases has now exceeded the 1,200,000-threshold and the death toll is close to 65,000, according to the World Health Organisation.

The United States is the main centre of the outbreak with over 300,000 infected, while in Europe Italy and Spain have the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths.