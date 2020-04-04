Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria Registers No Fire From Militants Over Past Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defenсe Ministry's centre for Syrian reconciliation has not registered any fire coming from militants in Idlib over the past 24 hours, the centre's head, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said on Saturday.

"Over the past day no instances of fire from the side of the illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey have been registered. A special round-the-clock communications channel for coordination between the Russian centre for reconciliation and the Turkish side continues to function", Zhuravlev said at a daily briefing.

Russian army planes also carried out patrols along a fixed route in northern Syria.

The reconciliation centre once again urged armed group commanders to not carry out any attacks and undertake settlement efforts in the areas that they still hold.

Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.

In March, Russia and Turkey managed to implement a ceasefire in Syria to stop clashes between the Syrian and the Turkish forces, also establishing a security corridor that runs six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway, connecting the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.