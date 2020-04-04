Iran's Death Toll From Coronavirus Reaches 3,452

Globally, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 972,303, while the death toll is 50,322, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in Iran has reached 3,452, according to the country's health ministry.

158 deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 55,743, with 4,103 patients in critical condition, the minister added.

Iran has been the Middle Eastern country worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The country's response to the virus has been complicated by US economic sanctions.