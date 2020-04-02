Israeli Health Minister Litzman, His Wife Diagnosed With Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman has gotten infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Jerusalem Post reported citing a Health Ministry spokesperson.

The 71-year-old Litzman and his wife, diagnosed with COVID-19, will go into quarantine, the spokesperson's office said.

In line with medical recommendations, the minister will continue to perform his duties from home.

Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen and National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat are also entering self-isolation since they have been in contact with Litzamn, according to Haaretz newspaper. Hasidic community leader Yaakov Aryeh Alter is also being required to self-quarantine.

Since Litzman has met with a number of public figures recently on issues connected with COVID-19, other senior government officials may be required to join him in self-quarantine as well, Haaretz added.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel totals 6,092, with 26 deaths.