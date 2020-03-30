Russia, Turkey Register No Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours - Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Both sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded no ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has not recorded any cases of truce breaches. The Turkish side has not registered any cases of firing", the bulletin said.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from foreign states over the last 24 hours.

© AFP 2020 / DELIL SOULEIMAN A Russian military police vehicle in the town of Darbasiyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.7 more hectares (6.7 acres) of the territory of mines in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa and defused 61 explosive devices over the given period, the bulletin noted.

Moscow and Ankara previously managed to implement a ceasefire in the Middle Eastern country to stop clashes between the Syrian and the Turkish forces, also establishing a security corridor that runs six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway, connecting the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.