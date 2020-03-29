Tehran's Milad Tower Goes Green to Honour Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

Milad Tower in the Iranian capital of Tehran turns green to express gratitude, commemorate and support medical personnel and services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Even though medical staff are now working extra hours, lacking equipment, they are appreciated for their contribution to combating the pandemic. Iran remains the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with 35,408 coronavirus cases and 2,517 deaths as of Sunday morning.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)