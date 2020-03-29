Tehran's Milad Tower Goes Green to Honour Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

Most nations, even developed ones, are currently suffering from a shortage of medicines and medical supplies, with medical staff putting in long hours of overtime.

Milad Tower in the Iranian capital of Tehran turns green to express gratitude, commemorate and support medical personnel and services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Even though medical staff are now working extra hours, lacking equipment, they are appreciated for their contribution to combating the pandemic. Iran remains the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with 35,408 coronavirus cases and 2,517 deaths as of Sunday morning.

