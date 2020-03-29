US Tightens Up Security in Baghdad Green Zone Amid Plans to Attack PMU - Reports

Earlier it was reported that Washingron ordered prepapation for military campaign against Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq as the number of coronavirus patients around the world eclipses 640,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The US have intensified security measures in the embassy located in the Baghdad's green zone as US troops plan to carry out attacks against Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, Press TV reported.

According to the report, the US troops are gathering at the major military bases so that they are better protected from the rocket fire from PMU than in small bases, knowing that every attack carried out against the militia groups would be responded to.

“Americans are well aware of the fact that any attack against resistance fighters or Hashd al-Sha’abi will not go unanswered, therefore, they want to protect their forces against any potential missile attack by resistance factions,” said Karim Alawi, a member of the Iraqi parliament security and defence committee, cited by Press TV.

Earlier, the NYT reported that Pentagon issued a secret directive ordering preparation of military campaigns against Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq, such as Kata'ib Hezbollah and "Iranian paramilitary forces - members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)". The plan allegedly received criticizm from the US top commander in Iraq.

The US suspects PMU, which are a part of the Iraqi army, of collaboration with pro-Iranian militia groups and IRGC. Tensions involving the US in Iraq intensified after IRGC top general Kasem Soleimani and Kata'ib Hezbollah founder Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were eliminated by Donald Trump's direct order.

The US Forces on Thursday handed over the Qayyarah Airfield West to the Iraqi Security Forces, weeks after similarly transferring the Qaim base as part of a troops drawdown in the country.

The withdrawal of the US forces and those of the UE-led coalition from Iraq was explined as a necessary measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the "success in the campaign against Daesh*", according to a Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve's (CJTF-OIR) statement issued on 20 March.

However, head of Security and Defence Committee in Iraq’s Parliament Mohammad Reza said that the troops withdrawal is a result of the January vote by Iraq’s parliament ordering the US forces to leave the country. The voting in question took place following the killing of Soleimani and al-Muhandis.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia ana many other countries