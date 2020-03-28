Video: Two Rockets Intercepted Over Saudi Capital - Reports

At least two rockets were intercepted in the sky above the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, local media reported.
According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, citing sources, alongside the two rockets intercepted above the Saudi capital, one more was intercepted over the southern city of Jazan.
First explosions in Riyadh were reported around 11:20 p.m. by residents of the capital's northern districts, according to Al-Arabiya.
Social media users shared videos claimed to be from the area of the reported incidents.
#riyadh missiles intercepted pic.twitter.com/D3Up6KlG4G— Muhammad Ali Khan (@muhammadakhan29) March 28, 2020
#Riyadh under rocket strike #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/omWVCGVfSd— Last Defender (@LastDef) March 28, 2020
No group so far has claimed responsibility for the attack.
#BREAKING— News flash (@BRNewsFlash) March 28, 2020
At least 2 missiles were intercepted over #Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and reports of several rockets over #jizan .
There are no reports of any missile hitting any target as of now. pic.twitter.com/Z5DAMeBl89
