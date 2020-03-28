Video: Two Rockets Intercepted Over Saudi Capital - Reports

According to Reuters, residents in Riyadh reported multiple blasts followed by sirens in the northern districts of the capital.

At least two rockets were intercepted in the sky above the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, local media reported.

According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, citing sources, alongside the two rockets intercepted above the Saudi capital, one more was intercepted over the southern city of Jazan.

First explosions in Riyadh were reported around 11:20 p.m. by residents of the capital's northern districts, according to Al-Arabiya.

Social media users shared videos claimed to be from the area of the reported incidents.

​No group so far has claimed responsibility for the attack.

