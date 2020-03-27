Online Video Posted Allegedly Showing Israel Pounding 'Hamas Facilities' After Gaza Rocket Attack

A counterattack tweeted by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) came in response to rocket fire reported earlier from Gaza that was claimed to be aimed at Israeli civilians.

On Friday, Israel struck Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip following what was claimed by the IDF to be "rocket fire at Israeli civilians", according to a statement. Thousands of people sought protection in bomb shelters over the rocket fire, IDF said.

A footage allegedly depicting the moment of the counterattack was shared by Netizens.

Israeli army tank fires on an observation point in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/WiYXutubbi — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) March 27, 2020

Earlier, IDF tweeted in Hebrew that rockets and tanks were used in the attack.

כלי טיס וטנק של צה"ל תקפו לפני זמן קצר עמדות צבאיות ותשתית המשמשת לפעילות תת-קרקע של ארגון הטרור חמאס בצפון רצועת עזה. התקיפות בוצעו בתגובה לירי הרקטה ששוגרה מרצועת עזה לעבר שטח ישראל, מוקדם יותר הערב pic.twitter.com/I93HU8M0k6 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 27, 2020

​A tweet reads: "IDF aircraft and tanks attacked military posts and infrastructure used for the underground activities of the Hamas terror organization in northern Gaza Strip. The attacks were carried out in response to rocket fire launched from Gaza toward Israeli territory earlier this evening" .

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.