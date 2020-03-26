Several Rockets Fall in Baghdad's 'Green Zone' Near US Embassy - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least three rockets fell near the US Embassy in Iraq, in the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraqi media reported on Thursday.

According to Al-Arabiya broadcaster, the rockets fell near the US embassy. There were at least three of them, and no damage or casualties was reported, a source told Baghdad Today news outlet.

Twitter users shared videos that were allegedly filmed in the area.

Iraq- Sirens heard from U.S. embassy in Baghdad after new rocket attack near the Green Zone pic.twitter.com/tGgQ8eEqIf — Zaid Sabah (@ZaidSabah) March 26, 2020

​No official statements on the reports have been made so far.

The green zone occasionally suffers from rocket attacks on account of it being the location where the government facilities and foreign embassies are situated. Previous attack took place on 17 March.

